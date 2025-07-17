Market Recap: Spectral AI Inc (MDAI)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 2.71

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) was $2.71 for the day, down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. MDAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 23, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDAI now has a Market Capitalization of 69775728 and an Enterprise Value of 59546848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.987 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDAI is 0.90, which has changed by 0.43315506 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDAI has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.45%.

Shares Statistics:

MDAI traded an average of 442.78K shares per day over the past three months and 1077120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.41M. Insiders hold about 44.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.44% stake in the company. Shares short for MDAI as of 1749772800 were 802328 with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 1747267200 on 1081792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 802328 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Dividends & Splits

