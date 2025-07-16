Market Recap: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 56.87

The closing price of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC) was $56.87 for the day, down -5.03% from the previous closing price of $59.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. STC stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on June 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when BRADLEY C ALLEN JR bought 1,000 shares for $59.63 per share. The transaction valued at 59,633 led to the insider holds 20,243 shares of the business.

Lessack Steven Mark bought 3,790 shares of STC for $256,469 on Mar 11 ’25. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Hisey David C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,356 shares for $69.28 each. As a result, the insider received 93,944 and left with 54,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STC now has a Market Capitalization of 1587776256 and an Enterprise Value of 2201246976. As of this moment, Stewart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STC is 0.93, which has changed by -0.1605215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STC has reached a high of $78.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.06%.

Shares Statistics:

STC traded an average of 170.05K shares per day over the past three months and 192680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.33M. Insiders hold about 2.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.86% stake in the company. Shares short for STC as of 1749772800 were 536207 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1747267200 on 636190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 536207 and a Short% of Float of 2.2800000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.97, STC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03289913The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93. The current Payout Ratio is 74.82% for STC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 1750032000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-05-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

