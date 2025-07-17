Market Recap: Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)’s Positive Momentum, Closing at 6.21

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) was $6.21 for the day, up 4.37% from the previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has increased by $4.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.86 million shares were traded. SRFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22.

On May 15, 2024, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.

On September 08, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on September 08, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when Painter Tyler sold 22,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,000 led to the insider holds 182 shares of the business.

Painter Tyler sold 18,583 shares of SRFM for $74,345 on Jun 24 ’25. The Director now owns 22,182 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, Palantir Technologies Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,040,557 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,153,953 and bolstered with 4,461,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRFM now has a Market Capitalization of 213653184 and an Enterprise Value of 155846224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.388 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.348.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRFM is 2.79, which has changed by 1.4048815 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRFM has reached a high of $9.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.22%.

Shares Statistics:

SRFM traded an average of 7.09M shares per day over the past three months and 16279510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.10M. Insiders hold about 43.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.89% stake in the company. Shares short for SRFM as of 1749772800 were 1395722 with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 1747267200 on 738505. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1395722 and a Short% of Float of 9.6999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.82 and -$3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.9M to a low estimate of $24.6M. As of the current estimate, Surf Air Mobility Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.37MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.75M. There is a high estimate of $26.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.66M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.42MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.42M and the low estimate is $112.46M.