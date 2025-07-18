Market Recap: Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 3.34

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) was $3.34 for the day, down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. VIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.97 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On October 22, 2018, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2018, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 227813696 and an Enterprise Value of -773079808. As of this moment, Viomi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.365 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.495.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIOT is 0.05, which has changed by 2.8255813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIOT has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.42%.

Shares Statistics:

VIOT traded an average of 741.55K shares per day over the past three months and 3490400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.92M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.68% stake in the company. Shares short for VIOT as of 1749772800 were 4664 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1747267200 on 5567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4664 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0