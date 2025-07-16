Market Resilience: APA Corporation (APA) Finishes Weak at 18.65, Down -4.21

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) closed the day trading at $18.65 down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $19.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.75 million shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on March 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $32 from $45 previously.

On December 17, 2024, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when Joung Chansoo bought 75,000 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,368,615 led to the insider holds 140,285 shares of the business.

Ellis Juliet S bought 4,391 shares of APA for $100,027 on Dec 12 ’24. The Director now owns 12,436 shares after completing the transaction at $22.78 per share. On Oct 28 ’24, another insider, LANNIE P ANTHONY, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 89,501 shares for $23.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APA now has a Market Capitalization of 6729758720 and an Enterprise Value of 13050857472. As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.286 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.187.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APA is 1.23, which has changed by -0.3852226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APA traded about 7.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APA traded about 5985020 shares per day. A total of 361.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.70M. Insiders hold about 1.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.41% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of 1749772800 were 38640359 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1747267200 on 40453894. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38640359 and a Short% of Float of 12.189999.

Dividends & Splits

APA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05136107The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.4. The current Payout Ratio is 43.91% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-22 with an ex-dividend date of 1753142400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.