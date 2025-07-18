Market Resilience: ArcelorMittal (MT) Finishes Weak at 32.6, Down -0.46

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) closed the day trading at $32.6 down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $32.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On April 10, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 25463597056 and an Enterprise Value of 33074440192. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.543 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MT is 1.64, which has changed by 0.46433198 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $34.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MT traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MT traded about 1324870 shares per day. A total of 768.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 768.54M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.81% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of 1749772800 were 4333693 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1747267200 on 4440618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4333693 and a Short% of Float of 1.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

MT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.53, up from 0.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016793894The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 27.51% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-22 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

  • ArcelorMittal, MT, MT stock, NYSE:MT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.