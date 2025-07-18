Market Resilience: ArcelorMittal (MT) Finishes Weak at 32.6, Down -0.46

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) closed the day trading at $32.6 down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $32.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On April 10, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 25463597056 and an Enterprise Value of 33074440192. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.543 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MT is 1.64, which has changed by 0.46433198 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $34.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MT traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MT traded about 1324870 shares per day. A total of 768.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 768.54M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.81% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of 1749772800 were 4333693 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1747267200 on 4440618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4333693 and a Short% of Float of 1.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

MT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.53, up from 0.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016793894The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 27.51% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-22 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.