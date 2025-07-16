Market Resilience: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Finishes Weak at 6.49, Down -1.22

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) closed the day trading at $6.49 down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASPN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.53 and its Current Ratio is at 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Young Donald R bought 20,000 shares for $5.35 per share. The transaction valued at 107,000 led to the insider holds 550,856 shares of the business.

Young Donald R sold 63,355 shares of ASPN for $1,902,551 on Sep 30 ’24. The President and CEO now owns 483,640 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Sep 30 ’24, another insider, Donald R. Young, who serves as the President, CEO, Director of the company, bought 134,629 shares for $27.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 533311840 and an Enterprise Value of 475318208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.088 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.257.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASPN is 2.71, which has changed by -0.75603414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $33.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASPN traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASPN traded about 1646460 shares per day. A total of 82.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of 1749772800 were 9011911 with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 1747267200 on 6995605. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9011911 and a Short% of Float of 13.11.

Dividends & Splits

