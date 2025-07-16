Market Resilience: BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) Finishes Strong at 0.29, Up 2.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) closed the day trading at $0.29 up 2.13% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.6 million shares were traded. BIAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3432 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.27.

For a better understanding of BIAF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIAF now has a Market Capitalization of 8335787 and an Enterprise Value of 8588869. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.975 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.952.

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIAF is 2.53, which has changed by -0.881893 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIAF has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.76%.

Over the past 3-months, BIAF traded about 7.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIAF traded about 1784160 shares per day. A total of 28.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.60M. Insiders hold about 27.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BIAF as of 1749772800 were 768899 with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 1747267200 on 459513. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 768899 and a Short% of Float of 3.08.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0