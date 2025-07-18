Market Resilience: Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Finishes Weak at 14.41, Down -0.69

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) closed the day trading at $14.41 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $14.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.69 million shares were traded. BRSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRSL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on May 30, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $26 from $24 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when McGregor Heather Jane bought 4,500 shares for $16.95 per share.

Costa Dorothy bought 15,014 shares of BRSL for $306,881 on Nov 14 ’24. On Sep 17 ’24, another insider, Gunn Scott David, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $21.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSL now has a Market Capitalization of 2925402880. As of this moment, Brightstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSL has reached a high of $20.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRSL traded about 2.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRSL traded about 3287040 shares per day. A total of 202.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.61M. Insiders hold about 45.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.43% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

BRSL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.67, up from 0.8 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05513439