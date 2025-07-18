Market Resilience: Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) Finishes Strong at 0.19, Up 0.11

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ: EVTV) closed the day trading at $0.19 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. EVTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1797.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTV now has a Market Capitalization of 4774657 and an Enterprise Value of 9532224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.777 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVTV is 2.73, which has changed by -0.89502764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTV has reached a high of $2.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVTV traded about 900.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVTV traded about 1069910 shares per day. A total of 23.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.18M. Insiders hold about 25.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.82% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTV as of 1749772800 were 983568 with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 1747267200 on 412238. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 983568 and a Short% of Float of 4.5300003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0