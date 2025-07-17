Market Resilience: Knife River Corp (KNF) Finishes Weak at 76.6, Down -1.01

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) closed the day trading at $76.6 down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $77.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. KNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.505.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $129.

On March 10, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $102.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNF now has a Market Capitalization of 4339573760 and an Enterprise Value of 5757661696. As of this moment, Knife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.857.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNF is 0.82, which has changed by -0.037606835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNF has reached a high of $108.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNF traded about 582.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNF traded about 651380 shares per day. A total of 56.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.34M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.57% stake in the company. Shares short for KNF as of 1749772800 were 2768343 with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 1747267200 on 2742923. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2768343 and a Short% of Float of 6.329999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0