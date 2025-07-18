Market Resilience: Lithia Motors, Inc (LAD) Finishes Weak at 307.66, Down -7.12

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Lithia Motors, Inc (NYSE: LAD) closed the day trading at $307.66 down -7.12% from the previous closing price of $331.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $331.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $415 to $375.

On January 08, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $400.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 08, 2025, with a $400 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 ’25 when McIntyre Shauna sold 337 shares for $295.94 per share. The transaction valued at 99,731 led to the insider holds 1,632 shares of the business.

McIntyre Shauna bought 337 shares of LAD for $99,731 on May 01 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, McIntyre Shauna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 248 shares for $290.84 each. As a result, the insider received 72,128 and left with 1,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAD now has a Market Capitalization of 8008574464 and an Enterprise Value of 22483148800. As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.611 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.589.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAD is 1.31, which has changed by 0.27632582 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $405.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $247.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAD traded about 272.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAD traded about 188780 shares per day. A total of 26.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.37M. Insiders hold about 2.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.09% stake in the company. Shares short for LAD as of 1749772800 were 1694937 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1747267200 on 1458859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1694937 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

LAD’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.14, up from 2.14 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0064607677The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57.