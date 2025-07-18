Market Resilience: Mattel, Inc (MAT) Finishes Weak at 19.49, Down -0.56

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) closed the day trading at $19.49 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $19.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.86 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On February 05, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $28.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when DISILVESTRO ANTHONY bought 362,704 shares for $20.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 6293574144 and an Enterprise Value of 7804134912. As of this moment, Mattel,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.446 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.614.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAT is 0.63, which has changed by 0.17156291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $22.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAT traded about 3.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAT traded about 2796370 shares per day. A total of 322.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.45M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.97% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of 1749772800 were 9000409 with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 1747267200 on 13173264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9000409 and a Short% of Float of 4.5300003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-08-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-03-04 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

