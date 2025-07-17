Market Resilience: PTC Inc (PTC) Finishes Strong at 194.19, Up 1.02

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) closed the day trading at $194.19 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $192.22. In other words, the price has increased by $1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on May 01, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $187 from $183 previously.

On April 16, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $183.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Kniker Catherine bought 76 shares for $166.87 per share.

Pham Trac sold 38 shares of PTC for $6,210 on May 09 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $163.42 per share. On May 07 ’25, another insider, VON STAATS AARON C, who serves as the EVP, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 1,988 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 318,080 and left with 17,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTC now has a Market Capitalization of 23292702720 and an Enterprise Value of 22004142080. As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTC is 1.16, which has changed by 0.03802693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $213.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTC traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTC traded about 2056570 shares per day. A total of 119.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.61M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.89% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of 1749772800 were 3882532 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1747267200 on 2915661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3882532 and a Short% of Float of 5.050000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of PTC Inc (PTC) reflects the combined expertise of 17.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $6.22.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $582.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $594.62M to a low estimate of $573M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc’s year-ago sales were $518.64MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.49M. There is a high estimate of $733M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679.3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.67B.