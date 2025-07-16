Market Resilience: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Finishes Weak at 0.65, Down -7.74

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -7.74% from the previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. PRPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.644.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 132.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 120.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on September 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.10 from $1.75 previously.

On March 13, 2024, ROTH MKM Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $2.50.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPL now has a Market Capitalization of 69954048 and an Enterprise Value of 236319120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.501 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRPL is 1.41, which has changed by -0.5231292 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRPL has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRPL traded about 744.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRPL traded about 391120 shares per day. A total of 107.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.17M. Insiders hold about 4.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPL as of 1749772800 were 3488405 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1747267200 on 3803443. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3488405 and a Short% of Float of 6.1899999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0