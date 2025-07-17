Market Resilience: SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) Finishes Weak at 1.05, Down -2.78

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

SU Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUGP) closed the day trading at $1.05 down -2.78% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. SUGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUGP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Koo Lon Tien bought 132,500 shares for $0.45 per share.

KONG WING FAI bought 120,000 shares of SUGP for $53,940 on Jul 09 ’25. On Sep 23 ’24, another insider, Koo Lon Tien, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 132,500 shares for $1.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUGP now has a Market Capitalization of 14539874 and an Enterprise Value of -40767788. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.224 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.027.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUGP is 2.21, which has changed by -0.6534654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUGP has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUGP traded about 4.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUGP traded about 24462750 shares per day. A total of 13.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.02M. Insiders hold about 70.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for SUGP as of 1749772800 were 2177 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1747267200 on 10239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2177 and a Short% of Float of 0.05.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.