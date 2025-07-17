Market Resilience: TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Finishes Weak at 32.95, Down -3.54

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed the day trading at $32.95 down -3.54% from the previous closing price of $34.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.57 million shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On May 22, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On December 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 19, 2024, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 9,381 shares for $29.76 per share. The transaction valued at 279,179 led to the insider holds 100,951 shares of the business.

de Carvalho Filho Eleazar bought 9,381 shares of FTI for $279,221 on Mar 24 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Landes Jonathan, who serves as the President, Subsea of the company, sold 141,427 shares for $25.67 each. As a result, the insider received 3,630,433 and left with 91,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 13813628928 and an Enterprise Value of 15141363712. As of this moment, TechnipFMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.114.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTI is 1.06, which has changed by 0.22500002 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $35.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.76%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTI traded about 4.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTI traded about 3459800 shares per day. A total of 419.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.96M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.89% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of 1749772800 were 10416212 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1747267200 on 8501681. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10416212 and a Short% of Float of 3.2099999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

FTI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.2 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0058548013The current Payout Ratio is 10.45% for FTI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-02-16 when the company split stock in a 1344:1000 ratio.