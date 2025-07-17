Market Resilience: WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) Finishes Weak at 0.04, Down -1.91

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

WANG & LEE Group Inc (NASDAQ: WLGS) closed the day trading at $0.04 down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $0.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.56 million shares were traded. WLGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WLGS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1305044 and an Enterprise Value of -1173447. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WLGS is 3.91, which has changed by -0.9232143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WLGS has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WLGS traded about 36.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WLGS traded about 84780350 shares per day. A total of 17.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.32M. Insiders hold about 45.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.11% stake in the company. Shares short for WLGS as of 1749772800 were 4517996 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 2715456. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4517996 and a Short% of Float of 28.959998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0