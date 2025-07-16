Market Resilience: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Finishes Weak at 2.13, Down -24.20

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed the day trading at $2.13 down -24.20% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.91 million shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKHS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 ’25 when Peters James sold 100 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 131 led to the insider holds 470 shares of the business.

Anderson Joshua Joseph sold 120 shares of WKHS for $157 on Apr 17 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 823 shares after completing the transaction at $1.31 per share. On Apr 17 ’25, another insider, Harrington James D., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 369 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 483 and left with 1,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKHS now has a Market Capitalization of 20177618 and an Enterprise Value of 58471852. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.062.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKHS is 2.56, which has changed by -0.89192307 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $28.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.95%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKHS traded about 2.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKHS traded about 14170100 shares per day. A total of 9.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.43M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of 1749772800 were 1417482 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1747267200 on 1017289. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1417482 and a Short% of Float of 15.020000999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0