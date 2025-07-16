Market Update: Asana Inc (ASAN) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 13.7

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $13.7 down -3.11% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.46 million shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Asana Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 295.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

On May 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 225,000 shares for $14.16 per share. The transaction valued at 3,185,235 led to the insider holds 52,610,408 shares of the business.

Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 222,684 shares of ASAN for $3,172,223 on Jul 14 ’25. The President, CEO, & Chair now owns 52,833,092 shares after completing the transaction at $14.25 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Rosenstein Justin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $14.95 each. As a result, the insider received 373,750 and left with 6,185,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3223911424 and an Enterprise Value of 2971826432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.023 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.664.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASAN is 1.13, which has changed by -0.029512703 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $27.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASAN has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 3087370 over the past ten days. A total of 155.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.89M. Insiders hold about 65.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.11% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of 1749772800 were 8913083 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1747267200 on 9993335. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8913083 and a Short% of Float of 9.33.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $193M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $193.82M to a low estimate of $191.8M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc’s year-ago sales were $179.21MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.5M. There is a high estimate of $200.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $775.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $782.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.88MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.19M and the low estimate is $830.77M.