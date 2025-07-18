Market Update: Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 23.5

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Aura Minerals Inc (NASDAQ: AUGO) closed at $23.5 down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $24.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. AUGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aura Minerals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 373.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUGO has reached a high of $28.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.56%.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 73.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.13M. Insiders hold about 59.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.59% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AUGO is 0.89, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05113402