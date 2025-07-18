Market Update: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (BCLI) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.17

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) closed at $1.17 down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $1.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. BCLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 19, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’24 when Lebovits Chaim bought 1,836 shares for $3.43 per share. The transaction valued at 6,292 led to the insider holds 80,960 shares of the business.

Lebovits Chaim bought 22,000 shares of BCLI for $5,016 on Sep 30 ’24. The President & CEO now owns 1,186,865 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share. On Jul 19 ’24, another insider, Dagher Ibrahim B., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 63,000 shares for $0.35 each. As a result, the insider received 22,069 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCLI now has a Market Capitalization of 11511466 and an Enterprise Value of 9017541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCLI is 0.14, which has changed by -0.8 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCLI has reached a high of $6.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCLI has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 429180 over the past ten days. A total of 7.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.64M. Insiders hold about 22.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCLI as of 1749772800 were 463315 with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 1747267200 on 209504. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 463315 and a Short% of Float of 6.45.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (BCLI) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$1.95.