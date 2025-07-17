Market Update: Danaher Corp (DHR) Sees Positive Movement, Closing at 193.3

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) closed at $193.3 up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $192.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. DHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Danaher Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $260.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when RALES STEVEN M sold 1,250,000 shares for $196.74 per share. The transaction valued at 245,919,391 led to the insider holds 3,105,808 shares of the business.

RALES STEVEN M bought 1,250,000 shares of DHR for $243,525,000 on May 12 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Raskas Daniel, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 7,053 shares for $201.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHR now has a Market Capitalization of 138339008512 and an Enterprise Value of 156965371904. As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHR is 0.74, which has changed by -0.2157135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $281.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DHR has traded an average of 3.85M shares per day and 3245090 over the past ten days. A total of 715.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 652.19M. Insiders hold about 8.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.44% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of 1749772800 were 7748873 with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 1747267200 on 7449530. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7748873 and a Short% of Float of 1.2200001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DHR is 1.18, from 1.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0058591724The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 20.42% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-27 with an ex-dividend date of 1750982400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-10-02 when the company split stock in a 1128:1000 ratio.