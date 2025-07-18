Market Update: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 3.6

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $3.6 down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.95 and its Current Ratio is at 16.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On December 10, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’24 when Brown Matthew C. bought 2,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 5,098 led to the insider holds 86,282 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 868503616 and an Enterprise Value of 3381049088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHC is 2.52, which has changed by 0.13411081 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DHC has traded an average of 913.54K shares per day and 1232520 over the past ten days. A total of 241.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.72M. Insiders hold about 10.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.94% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of 1749772800 were 5162524 with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 1747267200 on 5249429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5162524 and a Short% of Float of 4.16.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DHC is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010781671The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.