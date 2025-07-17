Market Update: Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 3.62

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) closed at $3.62 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gannett Co Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.32.

On July 01, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $6.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on July 01, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Horne Douglas Edward bought 100,273 shares for $3.42 per share.

Horne Douglas Edward bought 155,000 shares of GCI for $546,927 on May 09 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Horne Douglas Edward, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $3.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCI now has a Market Capitalization of 530098304 and an Enterprise Value of 1627439488. As of this moment, Gannett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.666 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.113.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCI is 2.62, which has changed by -0.24000001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GCI has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 1471390 over the past ten days. A total of 146.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.74M. Insiders hold about 18.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.91% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of 1749772800 were 14748413 with a Short Ratio of 9.56, compared to 1747267200 on 12395922. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14748413 and a Short% of Float of 10.5100006.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.87.