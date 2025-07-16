Market Update: Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.66

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) closed at $1.66 down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Getty Images Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Redburn Atlantic Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when Farhall Grant sold 8,347 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 14,774 led to the insider holds 283,659 shares of the business.

Mainardis Kenneth Arrigo sold 5,872 shares of GETY for $10,393 on Jun 25 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 217,715 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, Gandert Nathaniel, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,239 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 7,503 and left with 555,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 686272192 and an Enterprise Value of 1985280512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GETY is 1.88, which has changed by -0.5572916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GETY has traded an average of 792.61K shares per day and 692280 over the past ten days. A total of 413.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.58M. Insiders hold about 72.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.28% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of 1749772800 were 10300342 with a Short Ratio of 11.45, compared to 1747267200 on 10876297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10300342 and a Short% of Float of 34.12.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Getty Images Holdings Inc., GETY, GETY stock, NYSE:GETY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.