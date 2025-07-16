Market Update: Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.66

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) closed at $1.66 down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Getty Images Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Redburn Atlantic Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when Farhall Grant sold 8,347 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 14,774 led to the insider holds 283,659 shares of the business.

Mainardis Kenneth Arrigo sold 5,872 shares of GETY for $10,393 on Jun 25 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 217,715 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, Gandert Nathaniel, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,239 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 7,503 and left with 555,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 686272192 and an Enterprise Value of 1985280512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GETY is 1.88, which has changed by -0.5572916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GETY has traded an average of 792.61K shares per day and 692280 over the past ten days. A total of 413.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.58M. Insiders hold about 72.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.28% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of 1749772800 were 10300342 with a Short Ratio of 11.45, compared to 1747267200 on 10876297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10300342 and a Short% of Float of 34.12.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0