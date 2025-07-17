Market Update: Magnera Corp (MAGN) Sees Positive Movement, Closing at 13.0

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN) closed at $13.0 up 3.17% from its previous closing price of $12.6. In other words, the price has increased by $3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. MAGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.465.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnera Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

On March 19, 2025, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

On January 23, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 23, 2025, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Curless Michael S bought 10,000 shares for $12.29 per share. The transaction valued at 122,939 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Marnick Samantha J. bought 4,000 shares of MAGN for $49,511 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.38 per share. On May 28 ’25, another insider, Salmon Tom, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $11.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,014 and bolstered with 35,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAGN now has a Market Capitalization of 462800000 and an Enterprise Value of 2219047936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.842 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.099.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAGN is 1.68, which has changed by -0.37195718 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAGN has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAGN has traded an average of 769.74K shares per day and 510990 over the past ten days. A total of 35.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.47M. Insiders hold about 3.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MAGN as of 1749772800 were 3127586 with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 1747267200 on 2216126. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3127586 and a Short% of Float of 8.939999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.08.