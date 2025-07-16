Market Update: Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 5.42

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at $5.42 down -3.90% from its previous closing price of $5.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.71 million shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.665 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newell Brands Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

On December 09, 2024, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 ’24 when Platt Tracy L sold 23,343 shares for $10.31 per share. The transaction valued at 240,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Platt Tracy L bought 23,343 shares of NWL for $240,563 on Dec 06 ’24. On Nov 05 ’24, another insider, Turner Bradford R, who serves as the Chief Legal & Admin. Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.96 each. As a result, the insider received 179,200 and left with 230,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWL now has a Market Capitalization of 2263803904 and an Enterprise Value of 7605579776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.015 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWL is 0.94, which has changed by -0.15315318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $11.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWL has traded an average of 9.66M shares per day and 7839500 over the past ten days. A total of 417.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of 1749772800 were 26199534 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1747267200 on 24291448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26199534 and a Short% of Float of 10.2.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWL is 0.28, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04964539The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.9.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 11.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Newell Brands Inc (NWL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.03BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $7.34B.