Market Update: OFA Group (OFAL) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.99

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) closed at $1.99 down -9.95% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.45 million shares were traded. OFAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OFA Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFAL now has a Market Capitalization of 27707964 and an Enterprise Value of 19916796. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.551.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFAL has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OFAL has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 367160 over the past ten days. A total of 13.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29606 and a Short% of Float of 5.4.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:OFAL, OFA Group, OFAL, OFAL stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.