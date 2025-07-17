Market Update: OFA Group (OFAL) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.99

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) closed at $1.99 down -9.95% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.45 million shares were traded. OFAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OFA Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFAL now has a Market Capitalization of 27707964 and an Enterprise Value of 19916796. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.551.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFAL has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OFAL has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 367160 over the past ten days. A total of 13.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29606 and a Short% of Float of 5.4.

Dividends & Splits

