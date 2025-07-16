Market Update: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.43

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) closed at $1.43 down -8.92% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.23 million shares were traded. RPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Repare Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.42 and its Current Ratio is at 7.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $11 previously.

On February 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $15.

On January 06, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on January 06, 2023, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Koehler Maria sold 3,596 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 4,099 led to the insider holds 227,813 shares of the business.

Zinda Michael sold 5,611 shares of RPTX for $6,397 on Mar 12 ’25. The EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 80,297 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Forte Steve, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 6,884 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider received 7,848 and left with 54,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPTX now has a Market Capitalization of 61334700 and an Enterprise Value of -63236948. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -58.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.493.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPTX is 0.92, which has changed by -0.5922078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPTX has reached a high of $4.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPTX has traded an average of 233.41K shares per day and 126070 over the past ten days. A total of 42.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.77M. Insiders hold about 28.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPTX as of 1749772800 were 593485 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1747267200 on 555076. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 593485 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11.