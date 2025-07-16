Market Update: RH (RH) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 187.54

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, RH (NYSE: RH) closed at $187.54 down -7.57% from its previous closing price of $202.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.76 million shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RH’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34.

On June 09, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $280 to $255.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $420 to $280.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’25 when Chaya Eri sold 25,000 shares for $450.45 per share. The transaction valued at 11,261,168 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hargarten Christina sold 5,280 shares of RH for $2,361,232 on Jan 17 ’25. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 484 shares after completing the transaction at $447.20 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Lee Edward T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 600 shares for $446.73 each. As a result, the insider received 268,037 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 3513074176 and an Enterprise Value of 7432650240. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.275 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.897.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RH is 2.16, which has changed by -0.31043977 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $457.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RH has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1045620 over the past ten days. A total of 18.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.26M. Insiders hold about 18.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of 1749772800 were 3017539 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1747267200 on 3241956. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3017539 and a Short% of Float of 21.23.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0