Market Update: Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 9.55

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) closed at $9.55 down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. SGMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.385.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.26 and its Current Ratio is at 20.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 06, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 12, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 28, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’24 when Kemble George sold 23,625 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 74,830 led to the insider holds 118,693 shares of the business.

Martins Eduardo Bruno sold 8,357 shares of SGMT for $25,910 on Jul 19 ’24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 81,213 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Jul 19 ’24, another insider, Rozek Elizabeth, who serves as the General Counsel and CCO of the company, sold 10,914 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider received 33,830 and left with 160,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMT now has a Market Capitalization of 307465120 and an Enterprise Value of 100798528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMT is 3.36, which has changed by 1.5917809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMT has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGMT has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 882020 over the past ten days. A total of 30.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.77M. Insiders hold about 26.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMT as of 1749772800 were 3805939 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1747267200 on 3586791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3805939 and a Short% of Float of 13.4.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0