Market Update: Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Sees Positive Movement, Closing at 71.34

In the latest session, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) closed at $71.34 up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $71.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.1157.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.37 and its Current Ratio is at 4.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 23, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when SHIEH HAN-PING bought 2,000 shares for $72.00 per share.

DUANN SHII TYNG bought 4,000 shares of SIMO for $214,160 on May 13 ’25. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, Fan Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $60.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIMO now has a Market Capitalization of 2424397056 and an Enterprise Value of 9837931520. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.601 whereas that against EBITDA is 87.033.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIMO is 0.90, which has changed by -0.09078354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $80.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIMO has traded an average of 467.64K shares per day and 288170 over the past ten days. A total of 33.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.68M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of 1749772800 were 1084060 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1747267200 on 649849. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1084060 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIMO is 2.50, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59.