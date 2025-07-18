Market Update: U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Sees Negative Movement, Closing at 1.27

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) closed at $1.27 down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $1.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. USEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.225.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Energy Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Johnson Rice on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Accumulate rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Global Hunter Securities Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on May 14, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when Keys Randall D sold 45,000 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 103,950 led to the insider holds 193,913 shares of the business.

Keys Randall D bought 45,000 shares of USEG for $94,500 on Jun 17 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Smith Ryan Lewis, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,250 and bolstered with 1,177,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USEG now has a Market Capitalization of 43170728 and an Enterprise Value of 37586824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 272.368.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USEG is 0.49, which has changed by 0.28301883 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USEG has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USEG has traded an average of 3.26M shares per day and 669120 over the past ten days. A total of 34.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.40M. Insiders hold about 69.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.46% stake in the company. Shares short for USEG as of 1749772800 were 532816 with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 1747267200 on 402510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 532816 and a Short% of Float of 4.3999999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0