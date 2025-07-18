Market Watch: AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO)’s Noteworthy Gain, Closing at 26.29

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AIRO Group Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.29, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $26.05. In other words, the price has increased by $0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. AIRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On July 08, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On July 08, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRO now has a Market Capitalization of 654707776 and an Enterprise Value of 429299488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.051 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.082.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRO has reached a high of $39.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIRO traded 3.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1432000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.24M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0 and a Short% of Float of 0.0.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0