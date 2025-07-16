Market Watch: BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 45.45

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BILL Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $45.45, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $46.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BILL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Aji Rajesh A. sold 1,780 shares for $45.25 per share. The transaction valued at 80,545 led to the insider holds 9,298 shares of the business.

RAJESH AJI bought 1,780 shares of BILL for $78,836 on Jun 24 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Aji Rajesh A., who serves as the CLO & CCO of the company, sold 2,481 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 111,645 and left with 11,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 4682577408 and an Enterprise Value of 4366826496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.069 whereas that against EBITDA is -7147.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILL is 1.36, which has changed by -0.1692087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $100.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BILL traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2044370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.00M. Insiders hold about 9.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.25% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of 1749772800 were 9469129 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1747267200 on 7823557. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9469129 and a Short% of Float of 14.220000999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $375.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379M to a low estimate of $372.5M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $343.67MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.78M. There is a high estimate of $414.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.92M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.57B.