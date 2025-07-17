Market Watch: Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 8.59

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.59, down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.545.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.88 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 29, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 25, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Hutson Nancy J sold 7,000 shares for $7.54 per share. The transaction valued at 52,780 led to the insider holds 86,638 shares of the business.

Hutson Nancy J bought 7,000 shares of BCRX for $52,584 on Dec 13 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1797457536 and an Enterprise Value of 2409080576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.785 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCRX is 1.11, which has changed by 0.17431188 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $11.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCRX traded 4.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3164960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.70M. Insiders hold about 3.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.07% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of 1749772800 were 23076302 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1747267200 on 20977946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23076302 and a Short% of Float of 11.07.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0