Market Watch: Biodesix Inc (BDSX)’s Noteworthy Gain, Closing at 0.31

As of close of business last night, Biodesix Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.31, up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. BDSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3218 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BDSX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.53.

On July 26, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2024, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when SCHULER JACK W bought 4,000,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,000 led to the insider holds 20,194,935 shares of the business.

SCHULER JACK W bought 723,239 shares of BDSX for $246,624 on May 19 ’25. The Director now owns 20,918,174 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Vazquez Chris, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 112 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 40 and left with 18,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDSX now has a Market Capitalization of 45522472 and an Enterprise Value of 87622088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.177 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDSX is 0.96, which has changed by -0.82316387 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDSX has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.20%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BDSX traded 9.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 885410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.36M. Insiders hold about 52.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BDSX as of 1749772800 were 5259810 with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 1747267200 on 2481848. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5259810 and a Short% of Float of 7.0700005.

Dividends & Splits

