Market Watch: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 0.84

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $0.84, down -4.76% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. BDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8474 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BDRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on February 08, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 4232428 and an Enterprise Value of 22158116864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDRX is 0.98, which has changed by -0.960364 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDRX has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BDRX traded 2.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2242870 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for BDRX as of 1749772800 were 177969 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1747267200 on 189592. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 177969 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0