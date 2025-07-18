Market Watch: Cantor Equity Partners Inc (CEP)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 33.65

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cantor Equity Partners Inc’s stock clocked out at $33.65, down -4.51% from its previous closing price of $35.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. CEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’24 when Cantor EP Holdings, LLC bought 300,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,000 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEP now has a Market Capitalization of 346595008 and an Enterprise Value of 356176640. As of this moment, Cantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 189.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEP has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.61%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEP traded 3.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 810390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.80M. Insiders hold about 23.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CEP as of 1749772800 were 379245 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1747267200 on 213123. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 379245 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0