Market Watch: Evolus Inc (EOLS)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 9.2

As of close of business last night, Evolus Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.2, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $9.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on April 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On January 29, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $16.

On June 23, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 111,323 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,119,141 led to the insider holds 381,509 shares of the business.

MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 16,582 shares of EOLS for $164,054 on Jun 16 ’25. The insider now owns 364,927 shares after completing the transaction at $9.89 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, DAVID MOATAZEDI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 16,582 shares for $9.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 593175488 and an Enterprise Value of 656127168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.382 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.892.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EOLS is 1.13, which has changed by -0.20881861 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $17.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOLS traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 794250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.03M. Insiders hold about 11.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.22% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of 1749772800 were 10605286 with a Short Ratio of 11.81, compared to 1747267200 on 9235364. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10605286 and a Short% of Float of 16.8.

Dividends & Splits

