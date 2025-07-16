Market Watch: First Hawaiian INC (FHB)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 25.05

As of close of business last night, First Hawaiian INC’s stock clocked out at $25.05, down -3.80% from its previous closing price of $26.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FHB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 27, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on July 29, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 3149260800 and an Enterprise Value of 2072339072. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.609.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FHB is 0.82, which has changed by 0.076033115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHB traded 880.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1328860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.73M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.84% stake in the company. Shares short for FHB as of 1749772800 were 5349604 with a Short Ratio of 6.33, compared to 1747267200 on 5895290. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5349604 and a Short% of Float of 6.65.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, FHB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039938554The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.5.

