The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s stock clocked out at $14.74, down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $15.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. BBVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBVA now has a Market Capitalization of 84994228224 and an Enterprise Value of 111930695680. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.495.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBVA is 1.16, which has changed by 0.43018866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.36%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBVA traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2523330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.75B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of 1749772800 were 5035887 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1747267200 on 2039612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5035887 and a Short% of Float of 0.09000000400000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.7, BBVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.77. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.046174143The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91. The current Payout Ratio is 34.61% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-10-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1744156800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-03-29 when the company split stock in a 60:59 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $9.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.04B to a low estimate of $9.04B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $9.23BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.79B. There is a high estimate of $8.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.79B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.48BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.45B and the low estimate is $34.65B.