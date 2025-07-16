Market Watch Highlights: BiomX Inc (PHGE) Ends on an Downturn Note at 0.4

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BiomX Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.4, down -6.76% from its previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.25 million shares were traded. PHGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHGE now has a Market Capitalization of 10470520 and an Enterprise Value of 19600340.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHGE is 1.44, which has changed by -0.8801676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHGE has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHGE traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5505730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.58M. Insiders hold about 48.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PHGE as of 1749772800 were 236325 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1747267200 on 72186. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 236325 and a Short% of Float of 0.91.

Dividends & Splits

