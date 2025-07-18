Market Watch Highlights: BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Ends on an Upturn Note at 28.29

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BlackSky Technology Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.29, up 8.93% from its previous closing price of $25.97. In other words, the price has increased by $8.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.97 million shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.79 and its Current Ratio is at 3.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 04, 2024, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On October 02, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 02, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’24 when Gordon Susan M. sold 381 shares for $10.65 per share. The transaction valued at 4,058 led to the insider holds 58,551 shares of the business.

Abraham Magid M sold 481 shares of BKSY for $5,123 on Dec 12 ’24. The Director now owns 49,009 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On Dec 12 ’24, another insider, DiDomenico David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 671 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider received 7,146 and left with 143,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKSY now has a Market Capitalization of 887044288 and an Enterprise Value of 692707456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -175.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKSY is 2.10, which has changed by 1.5699153 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $26.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKSY traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1847240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.55M. Insiders hold about 19.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.13% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of 1749772800 were 3304229 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1747267200 on 3422946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3304229 and a Short% of Float of 10.850000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0