Market Watch Highlights: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) Ends on an Downturn Note at 11.15

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, ClearPoint Neuro Inc’s stock clocked out at $11.15, down -5.91% from its previous closing price of $11.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. CLPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.55 and its Current Ratio is at 3.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On October 24, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Richards Timothy T. sold 10,000 shares for $13.28 per share. The transaction valued at 132,800 led to the insider holds 77,381 shares of the business.

BURNETT JOSEPH sold 21,247 shares of CLPT for $282,373 on Jun 09 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 243,522 shares after completing the transaction at $13.29 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, TIMOTHY RICHARDS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLPT now has a Market Capitalization of 315154752 and an Enterprise Value of 325241984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.089 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.597.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLPT is 0.86, which has changed by 0.5612649 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLPT has reached a high of $19.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLPT traded 367.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 394210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.24M. Insiders hold about 14.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLPT as of 1749772800 were 1191427 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1747267200 on 1209886. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1191427 and a Short% of Float of 4.37.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0