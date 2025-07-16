Market Watch Highlights: Constellium SE (CSTM) Ends on an Downturn Note at 13.64

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Constellium SE’s stock clocked out at $13.64, down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $14.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. CSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

On October 24, 2024, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $12.

On January 16, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.UBS initiated its Buy rating on January 16, 2024, with a $27 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 1949401600 and an Enterprise Value of 3863809280. As of this moment, Constellium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.345.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSTM is 1.64, which has changed by -0.28213006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has reached a high of $19.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSTM traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1294800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.56M. Insiders hold about 10.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.37% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTM as of 1749772800 were 3869637 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1747267200 on 2021783. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3869637 and a Short% of Float of 3.6700000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Constellium SE (CSTM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 3.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Constellium SE’s year-ago sales were $1.79BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.03BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.17B and the low estimate is $7.34B.