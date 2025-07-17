Market Watch Highlights: First Advantage Corp (FA) Ends on an Upturn Note at 16.81

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, First Advantage Corp’s stock clocked out at $16.81, up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $16.46. In other words, the price has increased by $2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.275.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On December 11, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 11, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Clark James Lindsey sold 4,482 shares for $18.32 per share. The transaction valued at 82,110 led to the insider holds 48,960 shares of the business.

Clark James Lindsey bought 4,482 shares of FA for $82,110 on Jun 09 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Smith Joelle M, who serves as the President of the company, sold 45,934 shares for $16.99 each. As a result, the insider received 780,593 and left with 42,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FA now has a Market Capitalization of 2919459840 and an Enterprise Value of 4866117632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.655 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FA is 1.24, which has changed by 0.04756093 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $20.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FA traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 786190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.01M. Insiders hold about 55.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.21% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of 1749772800 were 9862921 with a Short Ratio of 9.03, compared to 1747267200 on 9840792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9862921 and a Short% of Float of 12.379999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0