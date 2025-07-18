Market Watch Highlights: Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Ends on an Upturn Note at 5.88

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fly-E Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.88, up 25.91% from its previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has increased by $25.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. FLYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5852.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLYE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYE now has a Market Capitalization of 62543208 and an Enterprise Value of 43399244. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -73.445.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLYE is -1.55, which has changed by -0.85996956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLYE has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLYE traded 290.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1104892 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.36M. Insiders hold about 68.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYE as of 1749772800 were 356060 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1747267200 on 299192. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 356060 and a Short% of Float of 0.98.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.