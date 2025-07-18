Market Watch Highlights: Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Ends on an Upturn Note at 0.33

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.33, up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.1 million shares were traded. INTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3211.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTS now has a Market Capitalization of 8695846 and an Enterprise Value of 4850248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTS is 3.78, which has changed by -0.9319106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTS has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTS traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4620750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.05M. Insiders hold about 46.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.93% stake in the company. Shares short for INTS as of 1749772800 were 659567 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1747267200 on 157645. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 659567 and a Short% of Float of 3.18.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0